Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,919 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $27,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

