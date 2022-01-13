Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 31.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 29.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $103.19 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

