Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 10,714 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

