Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $44.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

