First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $35.16 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

