Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $479.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

