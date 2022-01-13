Barclays Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $57.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

LSPD stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

