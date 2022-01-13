Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

