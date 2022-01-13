Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.06 and last traded at $106.06. 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

