Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.06 and last traded at $106.06. 1,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
