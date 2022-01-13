Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
