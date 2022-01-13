Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

