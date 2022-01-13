H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.74.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

