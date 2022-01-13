O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

