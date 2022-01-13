Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 425,764 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 210,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 369,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.