Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0373 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,489.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00326322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003185 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

