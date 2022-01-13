HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 8.5% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $32,570.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006887 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

