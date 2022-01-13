Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.04. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

