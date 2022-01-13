Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $13.17.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
