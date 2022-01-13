BlackRock Inc. Acquires 124,292 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of International Paper worth $1,875,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

