Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.07 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

