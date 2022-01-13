Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $509.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

