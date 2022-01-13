BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 93,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,834,213 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

