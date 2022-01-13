Jennison Associates LLC Sells 235,170 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of 10x Genomics worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

TXG opened at $118.81 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.60.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock valued at $39,350,550. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

