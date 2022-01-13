CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 45,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

