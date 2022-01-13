JustInvest LLC Sells 731 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

