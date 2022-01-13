BlackRock Inc. Has $2 Billion Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,000,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

SWK stock opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $190.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

