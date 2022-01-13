Inspire Investing LLC Invests $316,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

