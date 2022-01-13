Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 3.6%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.97 and last traded at $49.00. 990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The firm has a market cap of $963.72 million, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

