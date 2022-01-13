iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 947,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $23.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,616,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares during the period.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

