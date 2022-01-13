Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 18.2%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 596,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 764,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

