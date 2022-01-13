Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $89.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

