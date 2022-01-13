Hoylecohen LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.44 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

