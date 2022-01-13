Hoylecohen LLC Sells 550 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

