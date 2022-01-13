Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 619,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

