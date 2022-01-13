Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,322 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

