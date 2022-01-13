Hoylecohen LLC Has $285,000 Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

