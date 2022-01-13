Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.