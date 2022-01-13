Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

