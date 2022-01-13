Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 245

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.05.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

