Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $167.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.