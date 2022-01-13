Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT Lowered to 1,419.00

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,477.00 to 1,419.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

EENEF opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

