Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 655,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

