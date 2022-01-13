CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 554 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

NYSE SHW opened at $321.59 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

