BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,317,557 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.36% of State Street worth $2,279,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $103.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

