Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.