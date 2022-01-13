CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

CNYA stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05.

