Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $15.81. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 2,719 shares trading hands.

GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

