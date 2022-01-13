Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 4,546 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

