MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 197.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,024,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,861,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $371.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.83.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.