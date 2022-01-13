2,182,760 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,182,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.