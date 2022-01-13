Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $55.78 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $55,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $158.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.42. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

